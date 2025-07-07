Hawkins Field to Host Vandy Legends Charity Softball Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Hawkins Field will host the second annual Vandy Legends Charity Softball Game on Friday, organized by Vanderbilt football standout and NFL veteran Jordan Matthews and Vanderbilt baseball and MLB star Tony Kemp.

Matthews is teaming up with Kemp, founder of +1 Effect, to bring the community together for an unforgettable night of fun and purpose. All proceeds from the event will benefit E.L.I.’s House, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping mothers and children heal and thrive after trauma.

Matthews Mission and +1 Effect has set a goal to raise $100,000 to fuel the impactful work of E.L.I.’s House. “This is more than just a game—it’s a chance to rally together as a community and make a real difference for families who need it most,” Matthews said.

The game will feature beloved Vanderbilt legends, local celebrity guests, and plenty of family-friendly entertainment. Tickets are $10 with proceeds going to supporting the vital programs at E.L.I.’s House.

“We are so grateful for the Matthews’ and Kemp’s heart, leadership, and commitment to this mission,” said Jenny Rustioni, founder and CEO of E.L.I.’s House. “The support from this event will allow us to continue equipping mothers and children to overcome trauma and build thriving futures.”

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the home run derby beginning at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.matthewsmission.com.

