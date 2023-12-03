Lane Closures and Road Construction 12-3-6-2023

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

Monday 12/4 thru Wednesday 12/6, 9AM- PM: There will be daytime Shoulder closures between MM 82-85 to drill the foundations for the cable barrier post.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Monday 12/4 thru Wednesday 12/6, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

· Monday 12/4 thru Wednesday 12/6, 8pm – 5am: There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for foundation installation at various locations throughout the project limits.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Thurs 11/30 thru Wed 12/6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 11/30, 12/1, 12/4, 12/5, and 12/6 at 1pm.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Mon 12/4 thru Wed 12/6, 8pm – 5am: There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB at MM 208 (Exit 208/ Truckers Curve) for restriping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A).

· Each day and night – 8PM – 5AM AND 9AM-3PM There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for final striping and area drain replacement. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Bridge Dept. repairing bridge joint

· Nightly 8 PM – 5 AM, Wed 11/29 – Thur 11/20, Closing I-65 SB lanes 1 & 2 bridge over Trinity Lane

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Thurs 11/30 thru Wed 12/6,- There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition. (MM 84-85)

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

· Daily, 9AM – 3PM – There will be daytime shoulder and lane closures on Nolensville Rd, Hillsboro Rd, and West End Ave near I-440 for flat sheet sign installation. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m There will be nighttime single right lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for Call Out 6 sign installation. This will involve a ramp closure at Exit 80 on I-65 NB.

DAVIDSON I-65

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

· Nightly, Thurs 11/30 thru Wed 12/6, 8PM-5AM – There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for final striping and approach slab grinding.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.

· Nightly, 8 P.M. – 6 a.m. There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB to move and remove barrier rail. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 46)

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

RUTHERFORD 840

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· Daily, 9AM – 3PM, There will be daytime Shoulder closures to drill the foundations for the cable barrier post.

WILLIAMSON I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Thur 11/30 – Fri 12/1, 8PM – 5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for removing barrier rail.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41(U.S. 70, S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (LM 18.35) to Menzler Road (LM 20.43) in Nashville.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette from 2nd Street to Lewis Street for survey and sawcutting operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road (LM 21.90) to Highland View Drive (LM 23.83).

· Daily, (excl. weekends) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be NB and SB single right lane closures near The Hermitage for flat sheet sign installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for shoulder stone and guardrail placement.

The resurfacing on SR 155 from Brick Church Pike to I-65

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Parkway, from Brick Church Pike to I-65, for expansion joint repairs, bridge deck repairs, and final striping.

· Fri 12/1, 9AM-3PM, Ramp closure for striping activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for gradework and storm drain installation.

Fri 12/1 to Mon 12/4, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. There will be lane closures on Donelson Pk in both directions at the taxiway overpass to swap SB traffic onto new alignment.

MACON COUNTY SR 56

Total road closure with traffic detouring to SR 151

· Thurs 11/30 thru Wed 12/6Mon, 8AM-3PM

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

· Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Thu 11/30 – Wed 12/6, 9 AM-3 PM., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-102 at the Enon Springs intersection

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to finish paving activities.

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Thu 11/16 to Tues 11/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, and signals on SR 109 at the I-40 ramps.