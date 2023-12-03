6 Things to Watch for the Titans in Sunday’s Game vs the Colts

3 Stop the Run

The Titans were embarrassed in the first matchup in Indianapolis, as the Colts ran for 193 yards in a 23-16 win. Running back Zack Moss ran for 165 yards in that game, with 7.2-yard average, and he busted loose for a 56-yard touchdown run. Jonathan Taylor made his 2023 debut vs the Titans in Week 5, and he built momentum after that game. Taylor won’t play this Sunday, but the Colts are still a force to be reckoned with running the ball. Titans defenders remember that game well, and they’ve vowed to be better. It will take attitude, execution and better tackling to give the team better results in the rematch. The Titans better not sleep on Colts QB Gardner Minshew II either.