The La Vergne Senior Center is busy preparing for its annual Community Yard Sale and is in need of donations to help make the fundraiser a success.

The Senior Center, along with other members of the community, will be setting up at the Senior Center Campus at 337 Stones River Road on May 1, 2021, to sell homemade crafts, antiques, used items, and baked goods. The yard sale begins at 7:00 a.m. and wraps up at 2:00 p.m. The rain-out date for the yard sale is scheduled for May 8. Everyone is welcome to sign up for a $20 booth space. Card tables are available to rent for $5 each.

For those with things to sell but aren’t interested in renting a booth space, the Senior Center is happily accepting donations. All proceeds from donations sold during the yard sale benefit the Senior Center.

For more information, to donate or to sign up for a booth space contact the La Vergne Senior Center at 615-793-3048.