Gateway Urgent Care – New Salem held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1636 New Salem Hwy, Suite D in Murfreesboro.

Gateway Urgent Care offers specialized care for you and your family and is well equipped to respond to most medical needs. They can treat you for flu symptoms, cuts, urinary tract infections, broken bones, general physicals, and more. Their Clinic is one of the only emergency care facilities that have an X-Ray on site.

Gateway Urgent Care – New Salem

1636 New Salem Hwy, Suite D

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 225-2070