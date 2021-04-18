The Twelve Thirty Club, a three-story experience headlined by food and music, opened its first floor to the public on April 14th at Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway (550 Broadway).

Prior to the public opening, some of Nashville’s notable musicians came to celebrate the beginning of a one-of-a-kind restaurant coming to life.

“Our intent is to create something meaningful and lasting for the great city of Nashville, and we’ve approached this project with all of our creativity and collaboration,” said Sam Fox. “With The Twelve Thirty Club, we set out to do something original that would bring people together through hospitality, music, and design.”

Fox added, “We’ve spent the last few years considering every detail about a thousand times. We’re so excited to open The First Level and give our guests just a taste of what’s to come when we open the cocktail lounge, rooftop, and supper club.”

Backed by investor Justin Timberlake, The Twelve Thirty Club is a multi-level experience with The First Level opening on Thursday, its cocktail lounge opening in May, and its 400-seat Supper Club and a Rooftop Terrace later this Summer.

“I’m always excited when an idea between friends comes full circle,” said Justin Timberlake. “Sam Fox and I talked about doing a project together in Nashville one night, and here we are about to open our doors for The Twelve Thirty Club. I’m definitely looking forward to hanging there when I’m in town.”

THE FIRST LEVEL EXPERIENCE

The energy of The Twelve Thirty Club first floor pulls you in from Broadway with an elevated vibe and plenty of style as the live music spills from the open front bay windows. The dining area, in the mix of all the fun, offers an approachable menu focused on exciting twists on American favorites with dishes like Pork Belly Dumplings or Anson Mills Grain Bowl. Have a Crab & Chicken Scallopini with Panko Crust and Brown Butter Dream Sauce, the 12/30 Burger, or the All-Day Egg Sandwich on a House Made Buttered Biscuit. And if your group is thirsty, you can order one of our signature punch bowls for the entire table.

HONORARY MEMBER (A COCKTAIL LOUNGE) – OPENING LATE MAY

Our intimate 50-person cocktail lounge.

THE SUPPER CLUB – OPENING LATE SUMMER

Unapologetically dapper-as-hell. Refreshingly unpretentious. The 400-seat Twelve Thirty Club delivers

on its promise of decadence in sight, sound, taste and feel.

ROOFTOP TERRACE – OPENING LATE SUMMER

A new point of view beneath a canopy of stars. Drink in the stunning cityscape from our Rooftop Terrace.

HOURS Opening Day: April 14th, they opened at 3 pm for dinner only until 2 am. Starting April 15th, we will have regular business hours as follows: MON-FRI 11:00 am – 2:00 am SAT-SUN 10:00am- 2:00 am

RESERVATIONS They are accepting a limited amount of reservations for parties of 6 to 10 people. Please contact the restaurant for availability at 629.236.0001 or [email protected].