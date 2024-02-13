Krystal Spices up Valentine’s Day With Twin Flame Meal Deal

February 12, 2024 – Krystal , the original quick-service restaurant chain of the South, presents the “Twin Flame Meal”, a meal that celebrates the essence of Valentine’s Day. From February 12 through February 19, Krystal invites couples to devour the Twin Flame Meal, available for cozy in-store dates or romantic evenings at home with online ordering.

“Valentine’s Day is about creating connections and at Krystal, we are eager to be a part of those moments,” said Kaitlin Stoehr , Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “With our Kiss and Tell Krystal campaign, we are making Krystal the symbolic twin flame for our guests.”

The Twin Flame Meal, priced at a loveable $20, includes the following;

4 Signature Krystals

Chili Cheese Fries

2 Chiks OR 2 Krabbycake Sliders

2 Apple Turnovers

2 Small Drinks

The celebration of companionship extends with the #KissAndTellKrystal campaign. Guests are invited to capture and share their Twin Flame Meal experience on Facebook and Instagram, leading to a token of appreciation: a free Chik, redeemable online until February 29.

To really set the mood, Krystal presents the Kiss and Tell Krystal playlist, which is curated with love songs. Krystal fans can find the playlist on Tidal, Spotify, and Apple Music. Additionally, fans are encouraged to request their favorite Valentine’s Day tunes to be added, making it an interactive affair.

This offer is available for dine-in, take-out and online orders for a limited time only at participating locations while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary. To place your order for your game day celebration, visit Krystal.com .

Guests are encouraged to sign up for Club Krystal for exclusive offerings and announcements. For more information on Krystal’s menu offerings and locations, visit Krystal.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. To download Krystal’s application on the Apple App Store, visit here , or on the Google Play Store, visit here .

