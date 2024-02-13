Nashville Soccer Club Signs Midfielder Amar Sejdić

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 8, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that it has signed midfielder Amar Sejdić through 2024 with an option for 2025, following a trialing spell with the club in the 2024 preseason camp in Florida.

“Amar is a connector in midfield who is outstanding in possession and balances the other central players on our roster really well. His mentality on the field as well as in the locker room makes him a really strong fit for our group,” said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs.

The 27-year-old spent the last three seasons with Atlanta United FC, where he logged 2,814 minutes in 56 regular season MLS matches, including 37 starts.

Sejdic was drafted 34th overall by Montréal in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft after a decorated college career at the University of Maryland. He spent 2019-21 with Montréal, appearing in 22 regular season MLS matches (12 starts) and one MLS Cup Playoffs match, where he logged 90 minutes and an assist. Sejdic was acquired by Atlanta United FC from CF Montréal via trade on July 6, 2021.

His time as a Terrapin culminated with the game-winning penalty kick in the 2018 National Championship match, a College Cup Most Valuable Player Award, and a Big 10 Best XI selection that same year.

As a youth, Sejdić spent time with Real Salt Lake’s U18 youth academy team and the Vitesse Youth Team in the Dutch Eredivisie, the Netherlands’ top professional league.

Transactions: Nashville SC signs midfielder Amar Sejdić through 2024 with an option for 2025

AMAR SEJDIC

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 159 lbs

Birthdate: Nov. 29, 1996

Age: 27

Birthplace: Berlin, Germany

Nationality: German, American

Last club: Atlanta United FC

How acquired: Free agent