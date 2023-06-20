Jacob Johnson signs with Blue Raider basketball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee men’s basketball has added a veteran presence in transfer Jacob Johnson. A redshirt junior, Johnson joins the Blue Raiders from Long Island University as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

“Jacob is a high character young man who brings a wealth of on-court experience with him,” head coach Nick McDevitt said. “He possesses leadership qualities that every team needs, he’s a tireless worker, and at 6’5″ he plays with great effort. Adding Jacob to the program rounds out our roster really well.”

A 6’5″ guard, Johnson is coming off a 2022-23 season that saw him start all 29 games played and average 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.9 minutes per game. His 168 rebounds, 955 minutes and 38 steals led the Sharks in 2022-23.

Johnson’s top performances for LIU came against eventual national champion UConn (19 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast), Marquette (17 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast) and St. John’s (17 pts, 7-11 FG).

Prior to LIU, the Minnesota native played at UMKC, making 31 starts in 44 appearances across two seasons.

Johnson is the son of Art and Pashell Johnson. His father competed in track and field at Drake.

