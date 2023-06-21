4th of July Pool Party Planning Essentials

The Fourth of July is a hallmark of summer celebrations. It’s a time to celebrate freedom and independence while enjoying the peak of summer. If you’re planning on hosting a pool party, take a look at these planning essentials to ensure you don’t overlook anything.

Cookout Materials for Your Outdoor Kitchen

In 2022, 59 percent of Americans noted that they would celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a cookout. But while cooking, you don’t want to miss out on the fun. Make sure your outdoor kitchen is stocked and ready with everything you’ll need to host the perfect party. From drinks to grilling seasonings, stock up to prepare for your get-together.

Some things you might want in your outdoor kitchen include:

Skewers

Tongs

Wood planks

Metal spatulas

Knives

Grilling forks

Basting brushes

Meat thermometer

Timer

Grill brush

Fire extinguisher

Paper towels

Aluminum foil

Trash bags

Disposable dinnerware or plastic reusable dinnerware

Napkins

Bottle opener

Salt and pepper shakers

Cooking oil

Herbs and spices

The amenities within your outdoor kitchen might impact what supplies you need, but this list can help you get started.

Decorations

Set the scene for your backyard party with decorations. You don’t have to go too crazy. Some themed tablecloths, a few American flags and some patriotic dinnerware could be enough. Encourage your friends and family to arrive at the party wearing their best patriotic attire or coverups.

Safety Materials and Poolside Essentials

Spending a day by the pool should feel effortless and relaxing. But you’ll have to put some planning in place first to make that a reality.

Be sure that you have a first aid kit readily available poolside in case of mild bumps or accidents. That way, you can help clean up and care for minor cuts and scrapes as needed.

Wash up all your pool towels and place them in a convenient place near the pool. Your guests will likely get in and out of the pool throughout the party. Having towels on hand can make that in-and-out process more enjoyable.

You might also want to have bug repellent on hand if you’ll be enjoying your celebration into the evening hours. Hand sanitizer also makes it easy to go from swimming to enjoying the cookout.

During the afternoon leading up to your party, review your areas of shade and check to see if some extra umbrellas will make your party more enjoyable. The Fourth of July in Tennessee is often quite warm and sunny. Prepare for the weather with adequate shade for you and your guests. And stock up on sunscreen and encourage guests to wear it even when in the shade. Indirect sunlight can cause sunburn during the heat of summer.

Pool Floats

Sadly, pool floats have a finite life. Before your celebration, take time to inflate them and ensure they still hold air well. Otherwise, invest in a few new floats. Consider getting various float types to allow your guests to get as wet or not wet as they want.

Also, consider the number of pool floats you have in comparison to the number of guests. You don’t need one for every guest, as that might fill the pool too much to allow for any sort of activity. But you want to have enough to give your guests options.

Beat the Heat with Cool Snacks

As you plan your menu, consider serving some cool snacks like fresh, chilled fruit or vegetables and hummus. This will help your guests beat the heat. Prep your coolers and outdoor fridges though because your cool snacks will only stay cool for so long.

Make Sure Your Pool Is in Good Condition

Take some time to test your pool water and clean up any debris to ensure a comfortable swimming environment for your guests. But if you’re too busy preparing for the party to take on your pool maintenance leading up to the holiday or are planning on being out of town for vacation this summer, bring in the experts.

Peek Pools and Spas offers pool maintenance to allow you to just relax and enjoy your backyard oasis. Call 615-866-8800 or contact their team to learn more.

