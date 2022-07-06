Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know

The National Weather Service predicts very hot temperatures this week. As you spend time outdoors, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heatstroke. Too many times people do not realize they are putting themselves at risk when they are spending prolonged time in the heat. Heatstroke is deadly. Below is a list of guidelines from both the Mayo Clinic and American Red Cross to help protect you or someone you love from heatstroke.

If you are doing strenuous yard work or exercising outdoors, your body temperature will rise from heat exposure. The elderly, those with weakened immune systems and children have the greatest risk.

There are simple ways to prevent heatstroke from occurring, remember stay hydrated, wear cool comfortable clothing, don’t exercise for long periods of time in the heat and listen to your body.

The Mayo Clinic has developed a list to help you know if someone is suffering from a Heatstroke.

Here is a List of Heatstroke Symptoms:

High body temperature. A body temperature of 104 F (40 C) or higher is the main sign of heatstroke.

Altered mental state or behavior

Alteration in sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Racing heart rate

Headache

HEAT STROKE IS LIFE-THREATENING. Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting; and high body temperature. Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.

Follow these simple tips this summer from the American Red Cross: