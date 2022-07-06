White Bison and Twice Daily to Offer a Ready to Drink Canned Coffee in Stores

Nashville-based Tri Star Energy, the parent company of White Bison Coffee and Twice Daily convenience stores, has partnered with Snapchill™ coffee to provide a new ready-to-drink canned coffee, catering to guests with on-the-go lifestyles. The canned, unsweetened black coffee will be available in open-air coolers inside White Bison Coffee and Twice Daily convenience store locations.

Snapchill™ is a patented coffee-making process that involves brewing coffee hot and chilling it instantly, enabling coffee makers to extract all the flavors from the bean and produce coffees with bolder flavors and aromas. Chilling and canning the coffee instantly helps it retain its flavor, as it is not diluted by ice or other cooling methods.

The new White Bison Snapchill™ coffee will feature White Bison Coffee’s Wilderland roast, a nutty and aromatic medium roast and the brand’s most popular blend.

“We are eager to venture into the ready-to-drink coffee market and to introduce Twice Daily guests and consumers purchasing other branded coffee drinks to White Bison coffee,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “This new Snapchill™ coffee is the perfect choice for cold coffee lovers looking for a bold and flavorful on-the-go option.”

In addition to its new Snapchill™ coffee, White Bison Coffee offers expertly roasted, handcrafted specialty coffee drinks—featuring drip coffee, single origin pour-over coffees, cold brew, nitro coffee, hot and cold espresso beverages, seasonal drinks and more. Guests can also enjoy freshly baked pastries and handmade breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and Bistro snack boxes.

Twice Daily’s premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. There is also a fresh deli case with handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include donuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers.

For more information and ongoing updates for White Bison Coffee, visit www.whitebisoncoffee.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For Twice Daily, visit www.twicedaily.com.