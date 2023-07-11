Goo Goo Cluster Announces Collaboration with Puckett’s

Goo Goo Cluster, Nashville’s iconic candy brand, has announced the newest premium collaboration in the extensive confection line up, the Puckett’s Premium Goo Goo, available beginning Tuesday, July 18. In partnership with another local mainstay, Puckett’s Restaurant, the candy imitates Puckett’s infamous Deep Fried Brownie Sundae.

A decadent treat combining the flavors of two Nashville staples, the Puckett’s Premium Goo Goo features brownie, salted caramel, pecans, and spiced shortbread all covered in dark chocolate. The spiced ingredients are seasoned with Puckett’s signature BBQ Rub, giving the Premium a unique savory, yet sweet taste.

“The Puckett’s Premium Goo Goo is the first of our kind with the incorporation of a barbecue rub,” said Laurie Spradley, Vice President of Operations for Goo Goo Cluster. “We have created a delicious mix of sweet and savory with this confection, covered in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with spiced pecans.”

Puckett’s Restaurant is a legendary Southern food and live music destination from A. Marshall Hospitality with six locations across Tennessee and a seventh in Cullman, Ala. Puckett’s remains a family-owned-and-operated concept that’s known for its local community ties, Southern hospitality and Memphis-style barbecue smoked low and slow over cherry wood, as well as the popular line of signature sauces, rubs, spices and marinades.

Lyle Richardson, COO of A. Marshall Hospitality, added, “Our Deep Fried Brownie Sundae is a crowd favorite at Puckett’s Restaurant, so we knew we wanted to emulate those flavors when partnering with Goo Goo Cluster. We have long admired Goo Goo Cluster’s innovation in the candy business and are thrilled with the delicious outcome of this Premium.”

Launching July 18, with pre-order availability starting July 10, the Puckett’s Premium Goo Goo will be sold online at googoo.com, downtown at the Goo Goo Chocolate Co. and in all Puckett’s Restaurants. This collaboration will run through the end of September, while supplies last.

For more information about Goo Goo Cluster and its product line, visit googoo.com. To learn more about Andy Marshall and the A. Marshall Hospitality family, visit amarshallhospitality.com.