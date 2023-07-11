Reba McEntire is Bringing ‘An Evening with Reba and Friends’ to the Ryman

The Ryman just announced an event with Reba McEntire this fall.

Titled “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba and Friends” hosted by Melissa Peterman, will take place on November 5th. The event will celebrate the launch of Reba’s new book titled Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Reba’s new book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, tips, and recipes from Reba McEntire.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, July 14th at 10 am. Each ticket purchase will include a copy of Reba’s new book.

Find tickets here.