If you’re a fan of the DIY network, you’ve probably seen the show Pool Kings before. Hosted by brothers Kyle and Justin Peek, the show provides in-depth knowledge on how luxurious pools are thought of, designed, and made a reality. What makes the Peek brothers so exceptional is their ability to transform backyards and large properties.

The Peeks include state-of-the-art fixtures and features in almost all of the pools they make. Ever heard of a cascading waterfall? Want to see what an expertly designed barbecue and pool combination looks like? Based in Tennessee, the Peek brothers love providing expert pool services to a variety of clients around the country. Want to know more about the exciting things the crew at Peek Pools is up to? Read on!

1. Years of Reliable, First-Rate Service

For more than 35 years, Kyle and his brother Justin have stood by the motto: “If you can dream it, we can build it.” Being in business for so long, the Peek brothers have built up a long clientele list, one that includes some of the wealthiest homeowners in the world. Their skills are unmatched, and they continue to receive accolades, admiration, and respect from pool builders, pool lovers, and many other people. They are especially known in Hawaii, where they’ve constructed numerous world-class pools.

2. HGTV and DIY Network

Home improvement shows are must-watch TV, and Kyle Peek is one of those hosts you enjoy immediately. Kyle is an artist when it comes to pool construction, and he even helped create the incredible, lush landscape that was featured on America’s Most Desperate Landscape 2017. At present, Kyle and his brother Justin are in the middle of shooting for the second season of Pool Kings. You can follow the brothers around to see what magic they can work with pools, spas, and many other outdoor arrangements.

3. Wide Variety of Services Offered

Peek Pools offers a variety of services, including custom swimming pool design, 3D design renderings, custom pool construction, and pool maintenance. Peek Pools can also renovate or remodel an existing pool; they also own a hot tub showroom and pool supply store. Finding the satisfied customers who’ve worked with Peek Pools is not hard. Just search online and you’ll find rave reviews!

Getting in Touch With the Experts at Peek Pools

If you’d like your property transformed by the addition of a luxurious pool, get in touch with Peek Pools. Kyle, Justin, and the team are the leading swimming pool installers that happy customers across the country trust.

