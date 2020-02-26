The Diary of Anne Frank comes to The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts continues its 25th season with The Diary of Anne Frank. The production opens on Friday, March 6 and runs through Sunday, March 15. Join us for this dramatic telling of how Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis in an attic for over two years.

“The Diary of Anne Frank is unique in that the show gives us an insight into the mind and world of a young Jewish girl who came of age during WWII,” says director Alex Warren DeHoff. “She lived under extreme tension and fear but remained hopeful that the world would change and that people are good underneath all of the outward portrayal of hate and discrimination.”

In this transcendently powerful retelling of the literary classic, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. Each day of these two dark years, Anne’s voice shines through: “When I write I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!”

The production of The Diary of Anne Frank at the Center for the Arts is directed by Alex Warren DeHoff.

The Diary of Anne Frank is generously sponsored by Dr. Roy Thompson.

Tickets start at $14 and are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro. Rated PG.

The Diary of Anne Frank PERFORMANCE DATES:

Fri, Mar 6th, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Mar 7th, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Mar 8th, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Fri, Mar 13th, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Mar 14th, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sat, Mar 14th, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Mar 15th, 2020 at 2:00 pm

The Diary of Anne Frank TICKETS:

Adult $18.00; Seniors (65+)/Students/Military: $16.00; Children: $14.00

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR THE ARTS:

The mission of The Center for the Arts is to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing cultural and economic enrichment through the arts.

The Center for the Arts opened to the public on December 1, 1995 and was originally funded by the City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. In 2008 The Center became a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization and now depends on the generosity of the public for funding. Since it’s opening, the Center for the Arts has been presenting theatrical productions, visual art exhibitions, music concerts, dance performances and educational classes.