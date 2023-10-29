Garth Brooks to Release New Album But It’s Only Available at One Place for Purchase

After announcing an open date for his Broadway bar-Friends in Low Places , Brooks just announced a new album to release on November 7th.

Time Traveler will be Brooks 14th studio album which is produced by the country crooner himself.

Garth Brooks said in a statement, “There are a lot of different eras on this album, thus the name. Country music’s core is sincerity; after that, you can dress it up a thousand different ways. I am so lucky to live under the flag of Country Music.”

The only place available to purchase the album will be at Bass Pro Shops on November 7th. You can pre-order the album here, it will be included in a seven-box disc set called The Limited Series.