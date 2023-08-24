Game Preview: Titans Host Patriots in Final Preseason Game

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) conclude their 2023 preseason schedule this week with a home game against the New England Patriots (1-1). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (69,143) is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Joint Titans-Patriots practices that were originally scheduled for Aug. 22 and 23 have been canceled. The Titans will practice those two days at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, and the Patriots will arrive in Nashville on Thursday for the game on Friday.

THE BROADCAST

This week’s contest will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines. Outside of the Nashville market, viewers can also watch the game on NFL Network.

During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.

Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with NFL+, which offers access to all out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

LAST WEEK AT MINNESOTA

The Titans traveled to Minnesota in Week 2 of the preseason. After practicing with the Vikings for two days, the teams battled in a preseason game on Saturday night. The Titans totaled 281 rushing yards and used a pair of touchdowns by running back Julius Chestnut to earn a 24-16 victory.