Nashville Sounds Hold Gwinnett to One Hit in Win

Lawrenceville, Ga. – The Nashville Sounds (66-54, 26-20) stayed hot with their third straight win thanks to a dominating performance from the pitching staff in a 3-1 triumph over the Gwinnett Stripers (55-65, 22-23) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Evan McKendry (10-4), Clayton Andrews, J.B. Bukauskas and Thyago Vieira (S, 6) combined to toss a one hitter in the victory.

McKendry tossed his sixth quality start of the season and second with the Sounds in his fourth outing for Nashville. He struck out six with one hit and two walks allowed on 88 pitches (58 strikes). The win gave the Florida native his 10th win of the campaign, the most in the International League.

Post-Game Notes

Jesse Winker finished 3-for-4 with a run, double and RBI in his second game on the current Major league rehab assignment stint. He is batting .500 (4-for-8) over the two games. The recently turned 30-year-old has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 26 with back spasms.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 19 games (since July 28) and hitting streak to nine games with a single. He’s batting .355 (27-for-76) with four doubles, seven homers, 23 RBI, 11 runs, a .405 on-base percentage and 1.089 OPS during the stretch.

Tyler Black has reached base in all 15 Triple-A games played after his RBI single. Black has drawn 13 walks and scored 15 runs since getting promoted from Double-A Biloxi on August 6.

Evan McKendry last gave up one-hit over 6.0 innings in a start on August 15, 2019 at Connecticut while with Hudson Valley in the New York-Penn League.

Tonight was Nashville’s first one-hitter as a pitching staff in 2023. Their last one-hit performance was also against Gwinnett in game one of a doubleheader on August 11, 2022 at First Horizon Park. Though that game was scheduled for seven innings, Gwinnett won in nine innings. Their last one-hitter in a regularly scheduled nine-inning game came on May 23, 2021 vs. Gwinnett at First Horizon Park (W, 1-0).

Source: Nashville Sounds

