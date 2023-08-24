RECALL: Trader Joe’s Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by their supplier of Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales (UPC# 717725000580) that product with Lot code 17023 — sold only in AR, CO, KS, LA, NM, OK, TN, and TX stores — may contain undeclared milk.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale.

If you purchased Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.