Former Titans Tight End Frank Wycheck Dies at Age 52

NASHVILLE – Frank Wycheck, one of the most popular Titans in team history, has died.

Born October 14, 1971, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wycheck was 52.

Per a statement from the family, “at this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon.”

Wycheck leaves behind two adult daughters, Deanna and Madison, both married, and three grandchildren – Leo, Stevie and August.

The family, per his wishes, plans to work with experts for on-going brain injury (TBI) and CTE research. Funeral services have not yet been made at this time.

“We are all devastated to hear the news of Frank’s passing. He was loved by so many, and his memory will always be cherished,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “Frank’s name was synonymous with Titans football. He was such a huge part of our team’s success both on and off the field. He embraced this community and fan base immediately, and everyone loved him right back.

“On the field he always seemed to be open and making key plays – he was even part of a Miracle. He worked to become one of the greatest NFL tight ends of his era, evidenced by his three Pro Bowl appearances. Off the field he was as approachable as anyone could ever be. Following his playing career, he continued his connection with our fans and community through his radio career, and his voice became one of the most recognizable in Middle Tennessee. His on field work and accomplishments rightfully led to his induction in our Ring of Honor, cementing his legacy in our team’s lore. We offer our prayers and condolences for Frank’s family. Our football family mourns with you.”

Wycheck retired after 11 NFL seasons in 2003. He finished his career with 505 receptions, 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns over 155 games.

At the time of his retirement, Wycheck’s 505 career receptions ranked fourth all-time among tight ends behind Shannon Sharpe (815), Ozzie Newsome (662) and Kellen Winslow (541). He was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com