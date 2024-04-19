Fiber Internet: The Sustainable Choice for a Greener Future

As Earth Day approaches on Monday, April 22, it’s an opportune time to reflect on our collective efforts to build a more sustainable world. One area often overlooked in the conversation is the internet infrastructure that powers our digital lives. While it may seem disconnected from environmental concerns, the type of internet we choose can significantly impact our planet. Among the various options available, fiber internet emerges as the clear winner in terms of sustainability.

Fiber optic technology has revolutionized data transmission, offering unparalleled speed, reliability, and efficiency. But beyond its technical advantages, fiber internet stands out for its environmental benefits.

This Earth Day, United Communications invites you to learn about how fiber internet is a more sustainable choice for a greener future:

Energy Efficiency

Fiber optic cables transmit data using light, requiring far less energy than traditional copper cables used in DSL or coaxial cables used in cable internet. This energy efficiency reduces operational costs and minimizes the carbon footprint associated with internet usage.

Durability and Longevity

Fiber optic cables are known for their durability and long lifespan. Unlike copper cables that degrade over time, fiber cables can last for decades with minimal maintenance. This longevity reduces the need for frequent replacements, ultimately lowering the environmental impact of manufacturing and disposing of cables.

Reduced Environmental Impact During Installation

Installing fiber optic cables involves less environmental disruption than laying traditional wires. Fiber cables are thinner and lighter, requiring smaller trenches for installation. This installation process minimizes disturbance to ecosystems and reduces the carbon emissions associated with construction activities.

Lower Carbon Footprint

Thanks to its energy-efficient technology and minimal environmental impact, fiber internet boasts a lower carbon footprint compared to other types of internet infrastructure. By choosing fiber, consumers and businesses alike can make a tangible contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change.

Enabler of Green Initiatives

Fiber internet plays a crucial role in enabling various green business initiatives, such as telecommuting, video conferencing, and smart grid technology. These applications help reduce the need for physical travel, optimize energy usage, and promote sustainable practices in urban and rural settings.

Our Internet Choices Make a Difference!

As we celebrate Earth Day on Monday, April 22, and renew our commitment to environmental stewardship, let’s not overlook the role of technology in building a more sustainable future. By opting for fiber internet, individuals and organizations can align their digital connectivity needs with their eco-conscious values. Together, we can harness the power of technology to create a greener, more sustainable world for generations to come.

Join United Communications at Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration on April 20!

Delight in all that Mother Nature has to offer at Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration with some of the team from United Communications. Stop by our booth on April 20 on the Square in Murfreesboro from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can explore Middle Tennessee Electric’s Energy Hub trailer, grab some swag, and enter to win prizes like a complete gardening kit or a Visa Gift Card. We hope to see you there!

United Communications is Expanding Fiber Across Middle TN – Check if They’re Headed Your Way!

United Communications operates more than 3,700 route miles of fiber, covering portions of

Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Marshall, Maury, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they are continuing to expand fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities.

Many areas are either under construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications will come to your address.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!

