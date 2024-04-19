Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Family Fun Fest Day

Spring is blooming at Tanger Outlets Nashville, and the arrival of its Spring Family Fun Fest is coming soon.

On May 4, 2024, from 1 – 4 p.m., the shopping destination invites the community to celebrate the warmer weather with fun-filled activities like balloon art, spring arts and crafts, a bouncy bubble house, and more! The festivities, taking place in The Green, are free to attend and open to the community. ​ ​ ​ ​

​TangerClub members can take advantage of exclusive goodies that will add an extra layer of joy to their Spring Celebration experience. During the event, members are invited to stop by the Tanger Tent for a play-to-win, spring-tacular giveaway game.

Tanger Outlets Nashville is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Nashville.