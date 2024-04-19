SONIC Introducing New Groovy Fries and Sauce in May

April 18, 2024 – SONIC® will soon introduce fans everywhere to Groovy Fries, a new fry that’s hot, crisp, perfectly salted, and made with fry lovers in mind. The brand’s first update to its fries in more than 10 years, Groovy Fries offer both improved taste and functionality with grooves made for perfect dipping. Groovy Fries, along with a new Groovy Sauce, will arrive at SONIC locations nationwide by mid-May, and the brand promises more fun and crave worthy surprises in the months ahead.

Groovy Fries have a crispy exterior to lock in heat and provide a bite that’s crisp on the outside, while soft and fluffy on the inside. Their deep grooves allow for optimal dipping so fry fans can scoop up even more of their favorite sauce with each dip.

Groovy Fries pair perfectly with the new Groovy Sauce, which features the savory flavors of creamy ranch and herbs combined with the mild spice of sriracha. Groovy Sauce can be requested for free with every Groovy Fry order for the ultimate experience.

“Our SONIC® Tots are iconic, but we thought it was time to give them some competition,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “With the new Groovy Fries, we’re redefining what a fast-food fry can be and giving folks another reason to say yes, I would like fries with that!”

Groovy Fries and Groovy Sauce will be available at SONIC locations nationwide this May. Prices will vary by location.

Source: SONIC

