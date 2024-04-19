OBITUARY: Dan Thomas Lawrence

Dan Thomas Lawrence, age 79, passed away on April 14, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Owensboro, KY and a former resident of Benton, KY.

Dan has lived in Rutherford County for the past few years and attended Franklin Road Baptist Church. Dan served in the United States Navy and Army Reserve.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Dan B. and Mary E. Nance Lawrence. He is survived by his wife, Royalyn Emerine Lawrence; son, Mark (Anne) Phillips and grandson, Colton Phillips.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

