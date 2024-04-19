OBITUARY: Barbara Pruitt

Barbara Pruitt, age 85, passed away on April 17, 2024 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

She was born in Manchester and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Barbara was a member of Centerpointe Apostolic Church.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Forest Jr. and Jessie Ruth Travis Robinson; husband, Bob Pruitt; and sons, Lanny Pruitt, Joe Sanders and Benny Pruitt.

She is survived by sons, Christopher Sanders and Jeff Pruitt; daughter, Pam (Todd) Fahy; brother, Larry Robinson (Hilda DePriest); grandchildren, Carrie, Stephanie, Amber, Amy, Kamryn and five others; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 12:00 PM, Monday, April 22, 2024 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

