Top 5 Stories From April 18, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
49

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 18, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

2Lineup for Murfreesboro’s Lunch on the Plaza This Friday

Make plans to enjoy lunch on the Plaza every Friday in April and May from 11 a.m. through 1 pm! Read more

3Missing Murfreesboro Man Last Seen 7 Months Ago

Stanley Wise (Photo: MNPD)

Stanley Dotson Wise, 34, was reported missing on April 17. Read more

4Former CUSA Defensive Player of the Year Signs with Blue Raiders

Elina Arike
Photo by MTSU

Former Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and Texas Tech forward Elina Arike has signed with Middle Tennessee women’s basketball. Read more

511th Annual Rutherford Cable ATHENA Awards Set for May

Rutherford Cable is the founding sponsor of the local ATHENA International Leadership Award program. Cable is excited to announce the 2024 nominees for this year’s award. Read more

