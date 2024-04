Stanley Dotson Wise, 34, was reported missing on April 17.

Wise was last seen about seven months ago at the Kroger on Veterans Pkwy. He was reportedly living out of his vehicle, a gray or silver Honda Accord.

Race/Sex: White Male

Age: 34-years-old

Height/Weight: 6’0/180lbs

If you know where he is, contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.