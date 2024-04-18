Predators Captain Roman Josi Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

On the ice, Roman Josi is a fierce competitor, an invaluable teammate and – as all Nashville Predators opponents have come to find out – a force to be reckoned with.

Off the ice, however, Nashville’s captain has proven just as impactful.

On Wednesday, Josi was recognized accordingly with a nomination for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

The description couldn’t match No. 59 any closer.

Since his NHL career began in 2011, Josi has used his platform to spearhead social initiatives, generate awareness and affect positive change in Middle Tennessee.

“I think there are a lot of different inspirations I’ve had over my career,” Josi said. “Obviously, coming to play for the Preds, they were always a massive part of the community and always helped out in the community. I think as a young kid, you see that and it kind of sticks to you right away.”

Since his arrival in the Music City over a decade ago, few organizations have gotten as close to Josi’s heart – or have benefitted quite as immensely from his support – as Best Buddies, a non-profit working to end the social, physical and economic isolation of people and families living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

First introduced to Best Buddies by then Head Coach Barry Trotz, whose son Nolan was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth, Josi quickly fell in love with the organization and its mission.

Full story: Nashville Predators

More Sports News