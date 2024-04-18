Jimmy John’s Rolls out The Deliciously Dope Dime Bag

April 16, 2024 – To celebrate the highest of unofficial holidays, Jimmy John’s is rolling out The Deliciously Dope Dime Bag – a curated meal with a tongue-in-cheek nod to 4/20 culture sure to cure everyone’s munchies. Jimmy John’s, a go-to 4/20 destination, is giving the people what they want with the launch of their new meal, available for order online starting today through April 21, for $10 with promo code DIMEBAG*.

The Deliciously Dope Dime Bag is a specially curated meal in a limited-edition bag that will be available at participating locations across the country and contains all you need to cure your 4/20 cravings. The order comes complete with a mouthwatering hand-sliced smoked ham and provolone cheese sandwich topped with Jalapeño Ranch, XTRA Oregano-Basil, sliced pickles, crispy jalapeños and fresh-sliced lettuce and tomato, alongside a spear of a fan-favorite Jimmy Pickle ®, a delectable Fudge Chocolate brownie, and a satisfying serving of Jimmy Chips ®. Each component has been meticulously selected to deliver a burst of flavor that Jimmy John’s fans are on the hunt for on this high holiday.

The Deliciously Dope Dime Bag will be available for online order only at participating restaurants nationwide for $10 with the use of the promo code DIMEBAG, and select fans across the country will be surprised with additional merch, including a Jimmy John’s branded rolling tray (for catching crumbs from the chips, of course).

To put it bluntly, Jimmy John’s has high expectations for this year’s celebration.

For more information, visit JimmyJohns.com and shop the dope new merch at store.jimmyjohns.com.

Source: Jimmy Johns

