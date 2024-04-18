Rutherford Sheriff’s Office Needs Information to Identify Suspect in Burglary of VFW

April 18, 2024 – A suspect broke into the VFW at 3:30 a.m. April 1 at 10157 Old Nashville Highway in Smyrna.

He was described as a white man in his late 40s or 50s. He was about 5-foot-10 tall and weighs about 250 to 275 pounds.

The suspect wore a camouflage cap with what is believed to an Adidas symbol on the front and back of the cap. The suspect was wearing a long sleeve dark colored shirt and blue jeans with black Adidas shoes.

The suspect broke the glass to the coin machine and stole lottery tickets. He then returned to the VFW at about 5:30 a.m. wearing a different shirt and a back pack. He loaded the back pack with coins from the coin machine and left out a side door.

Please contact Detective David Ashburn at 615-904-3022 with any information.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office