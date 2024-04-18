Organic Basil Sold at Trader Joe’s Recalled Due to Salmonella

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections linked to Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil packed in 2.5-oz clamshell packaging and sold at Trader Joe’s stores in several states including Tennessee.

Based on epidemiological information collected by CDC, a total of 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from seven states. Seven of eight cases with information available reported exposure to fresh organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s before becoming ill. Additionally, traceback data collected by FDA determined that Infinite Herbs, LLC, in Miami, FL, was the supplier of the 2.5-oz packages of organic basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores.

In response to this investigation, Trader Joe’s has voluntarily removed all Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil packed in 2.5-oz clamshell packaging from their stores and this product should no longer be available for sale.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses.