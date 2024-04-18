Dickey Betts, Allman Brothers Guitarist, Has Died

The Allman Brothers announced on social media that guitarist Dickey Betts has died. He was 80.

Stating, “With deep sadness the Allman Brothers Band learned today that founding member Dickey Betts has passed away peacefully in his home in Sarasota, Florida, following a period of declining health.”

Dickey wrote Allman Brothers songs including “Blue Sky,” “Rambling Man,” “Jessica,” “in Memory of Elizabeth Reed” and many others. His extraordinary guitar playing, alongside guitarist Duane Allman, created a unique dual guitar sound that became the signature sound of the genre known as Southern Rock.

Betts was a member of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and is survived by his wife Donna whom he married in 1989 along with four children.