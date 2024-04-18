Lineup for Murfreesboro’s Lunch on the Plaza This Friday

Make plans to enjoy lunch on the Plaza every Friday in April and May from 11 a.m. through 1 pm! Food trucks will be parked around Civic Plaza (in front of Murfreesboro City Hall).

Once you purchase your lunch, there will be tables set up to sit around and enjoy your food or you can take back to your office.

Lineup for April 19th:

Cliff’s Smokin BBQ

Elliston Place Soda Shop

Gramma’s Hands

Jubilee Concessions

Yaya’s Thai Café

Lunch on the Plaza will be canceled if there is stormy weather.