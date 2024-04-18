City of La Vergne Prepares for Annual Block Party and Touch-a-Truck Event

Everyone is invited to come out to the annual Block Party and Touch-a-Truck event at La Vergne’s Veterans Memorial Park on May 11. The event, at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, begins at 11 a.m. and will wrap up around 4 p.m.

The Block Party will have vendors, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, and games for the whole family. The cornhole tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. Registration is $20 and is first-come first-served. Kids of all ages will also be able to explore different kinds of vehicles and equipment and meet the people who operate them. Kids vests and plastic hard hats will be available while supplies last.

More information on this free event is available on the City’s website, www.lavergnetn.gov, or call La Vergne Parks and Rec at 615-793-3224.