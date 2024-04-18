Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Museum After Hours

Friday, April 19, 5pm – 8pm

Earth Experience

816 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN

Museum after hours is back! Explore the captivating world of fossils and history in a unique and relaxed setting. Whether you’re a dinosaur enthusiast or just looking for a fun night out, Museum After hours has something for everyone. Over 21 only! Your ticket includes snacks, beer and wine. Find tickets here.