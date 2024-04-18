Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Punk Rock Flea Market
Saturday, April 20 2024, 12pm-10pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro, TN
Shop over 150 cool theme vendors, and enjoy non stop live music, food trucks, and brews! Learn more here
22024 Boro BBQ Festival
Saturday, April 20, 2024, 10am-4pm
Tennessee Miller Colosseum
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Bring your family and smell the blue smoke of some of the finest BBQ east of the Mississippi River and west of the Great Smoky Mountains. Also, watch some of the top cookers in Middle Tennessee compete!
3Museum After Hours
Friday, April 19, 5pm – 8pm
Earth Experience
816 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Museum after hours is back! Explore the captivating world of fossils and history in a unique and relaxed setting. Whether you’re a dinosaur enthusiast or just looking for a fun night out, Museum After hours has something for everyone. Over 21 only! Your ticket includes snacks, beer and wine. Find tickets here.
413th Annual Paws and Pearls
Friday, April 19, 6pm – 10pm
Copper Ridge Event Venue
3597 Betty Ford Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy a night of great food, fun and musical talents while benefiting the Beesley Animal Foundation. Local favorites will be providing the appetizers, dinner and signature cocktails! The night will conclude with a silent auction. Learn more here.
5End of Season Sale
Saturday, April 20, 2024, 10am-8pm
Painted Tree Boutiques
552 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
Spring into Painted Tree on April 20th & 21st for their End of Season Sale, where you’ll find aisles and aisles of gifts, decor, fashion, and more, discounted up to 50% off! This is a sale you won’t want to miss!