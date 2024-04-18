New Golf Course Backed by Justin Timberlake to Open in Nashville

A new golf course, backed by Justin Timberlake, will open later this year, WKRN reported.

The Bounty Club is an 18-hole course developed by 8 am Golf. Located off Briley Parkway, the course will occupy 363 acres.

On social media, Kingcollinsgolf and 8amgolf shared about the project over a year ago, stating, “Tad & I are thrilled to announce our next project, Bounty Club @bountyclubgolf, in Nashville, TN. A little over a year ago, we saw the property for the first time, and we were immediately enamored with its potential. Blessed with centuries old dry & wet creeks and gently rolling terrain, it’s nearly impossible to believe that this seemingly remote site is only thirteen (13) minutes from downtown Nashville! Working with @8amgolf has been a dream, and we’ve enjoyed refining and tweaking the routing over the last fourteen months. The golf course takes full advantage of the natural terrain and opens and finishes with a dramatic flourish where the visible downtown Nashville skyline reminds you just how rare this opportunity is. Construction is slated to start this spring & and daily queries about the status of the project from our all-star cast of shapers & finishers lets us know that we’re all chomping at the bit to get rolling.”

The course is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

Justin Timberlake also invested in The Twelve Thirty Club , a multi-level experience, which opened in Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville in 2021.