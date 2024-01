Everything New Coming to Netflix February 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for February 2024.

Coming to Netflix February 2024

February 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Orion and the Dark — NETFLIX FAMILY

Plus One

February 3

Ready Player One

February 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz — NETFLIX FAMILY

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

February 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 8

One Day (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

February 9

A Killer Paradox (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ashes (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Bhakshak (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 10

Horrible Bosses 2

February 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

February 13

Kill Me If You Dare (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — NETFLIX COMEDY

February 14

A Soweto Love Story (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Heartbreak Agency (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Players — NETFLIX FILM

February 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ready, Set, Love (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Vince Staples Show — NETFLIX SERIES

February 16

The Abyss (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Comedy Chaos (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES

Einstein and the Bomb (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

February 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — NETFLIX COMEDY

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender — NETFLIX FAMILY

Southpaw

February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mea Culpa — NETFLIX FILM

Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mire: Millennium (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Code 8 Part II — NETFLIX FILM

February 29

A Round of Applause (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES