Dubin announced as the Color Commentator for Blue Raider Radio Network Football Broadcasts

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Joe Dubin was sitting at home this summer when his phone rang, with an old friend on the other end: Chip Walters. The two caught up quickly, before the Voice of the Blue Raiders made clear why he was making the call.

“Your name has been thrown around a little bit as someone who could do color commentary for football with me,” Walters said.

On the other end of the line, Dubin thought Walters was joking, until he didn’t hear that emotion coming from the long-time play-by-play announcer.

“You’re serious, aren’t you?” Dubin asked.

Walters was. And just a few weeks after that initial conversation, the Blue Raider Radio Network announces that, starting with the Blue Raiders’ trip to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 2, the long-time Nashville Sports Anchor will indeed be the color commentator for all MTSU Football broadcasts this fall.

“I’m beyond honored and still think it’s a dream,” Dubin said of the job.

A three-time Emmy award winning sports anchor in the Nashville market, Dubin has been one of the preeminent voices for sports in the mid-state since graduating from MTSU in 1997 and starting his career at WKRN News 2 in the Music City, where he would go on to win two Edward R. Murrow Awards. Dubin would win two of his three Emmys with WSMV Channel 4.

The “Nashville Media Darling” takes over in the booth for Jeff Murphy, who steps back from his role to spend more time with family after calling the 2022 season with Walters in the booth.

Dubin, who has also hosted a drive time sports talk radio show for 102.5 The Game and 560 AM during his career, said he’d been calling games for 40 years in his living room and can’t wait to get the booth with Walters and get back in the day-to-day flow that comes with being on the radio network.

“Working with Chip, knowing the program, knowing the players, knowing the history, kind of getting back in the game again and being part of a broadcast and following the team, I’m over the moon excited, Dubin said. “Being a part of that experience, the travel and game day, the research, the production meetings, getting to know the players and coaches behind the scenes, I think it’s all simply fantastic.”

The 2023 football season marks the 17th year of the Blue Raider Network under the umbrella of Middle Tennessee Athletics and Learfield.

Source: MTSU