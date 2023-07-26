Governor Lee, Commissioner Announce McNeilus to Expand Operations in Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced today Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will invest $25.2 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Middle Tennessee.

Nearly one year after announcing plans to locate in Rutherford County with its McNeilus business, an additional 100 new jobs are being created at the Parkway Place facility in Murfreesboro for the fabrication and weldment of custom vehicle components.

“When the city was selected by Oshkosh Corporation as a location for its McNeilus business, I was certain that they would recognize Murfreesboro’s great potential and excellent business climate. The company’s decision to expand its planned facility is, therefore, not surprising. We appreciate their confidence in our community and look forward to many decades of strong working relationship with a company as well respected and productive as Oshkosh Corporation.” Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland said.

The expansion will increase the company’s production capacity and allow for building improvements, updated infrastructure, machinery and equipment to better support the company’s global customer base.

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. is a market leader and manufacturer of purpose-built commercial vehicles and equipment. Over the next five years, the Oshkosh Corporation business will employ more than 300 people in Rutherford County.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 15 economic development projects in Rutherford County, resulting in approximately 1,800 job commitments and $194 million in capital investment.

Oshkosh Corporation is a brand we are proud to have in the Volunteer State, and we look forward to seeing this company’s continued success in Rutherford County,” Commissioner McWhorter said.