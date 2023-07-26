Sounds Roar Back to Topple the Norfolk Tides 10-8

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nashville Sounds (52-43, 12-9) were not deterred by an early 5-0 deficit, roaring back to topple the Norfolk Tides (60-35, 12-9) 10-8 on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The five-run comeback matches a season high previously set on April 11 vs. Norfolk.

Toro led the way with four RBI on a 2-for-5 night. Josh VanMeter reached five times on a single and four walks. Henry drove in a pair with a home run, his sole hit of the night.

The Sounds will seek another win in game two Wednesday night. Caleb Boushley (5-4, 4.65) makes his 20th start of the season for Nashville, while Norfolk sends right-hander Garrett Stallings (2-2, 4.44) to the hill. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT from Harbor Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his doubles streak to a minor-league leading seven games. During his hitting streak, Toro is batting .457 (21-for-46) with 13 runs, eight doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and a 1.280 OPS.

Tyler Naquin extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his sixth-inning blast. It’s the fifth 10+ game hitting streak for the Sounds this season. Naquin is batting .325 (13-for-40) with two homers, seven RBI and a .832 OPS during the streak.

Josh VanMeter reached five times tonight, going 1-for-1 with four walks. It’s the second time in three games that VanMeter has finished a contest with that line, doing so in a win over Jacksonville on July 20.

The contest lasted 3 hours and 27 minutes, the longest game for the Sounds this season. This does not include a nine-minute delay in the bottom of the second inning due to a drone flying over the playing surface at Harbor Park. The previous high was 3 hours and 24 minutes in a 10-inning loss at Jacksonville on April 19.

Nashville first baseman Keston Hiura was ejected in the top of the fifth inning by home plate umpire Charlie Ramos after arguing that a pitch struck him instead of his bat.

