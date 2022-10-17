Driver of Stolen SUV Fatally Injured in Sunday Night Crash on I-65 North Identified

From Metro Police

October 17, 2022 – The driver of a stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV died late Sunday night after crashing into the rear of a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 north.

The deceased is identified as Todd A. Bryant Jr., 29, of Antioch. Bryant was not wearing a seatbelt. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital. His 28-year-old female front seat passenger was transported with non-life threatening injuries. A 29-year-old male rear seat passenger was not injured.

About a minute prior to the crash, there was a report of the 2019 Lincoln traveling in excess of 100 mph on the interstate. Evidence of alcohol was found in the vehicle.

The Lincoln was stolen from Delaware Avenue on October 8, 2021. It displayed a temp tag at the time of the crash Sunday night.

Investigations concerning the crash and related issues continue.