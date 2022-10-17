Monday, October 17, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCrimeDriver of Stolen SUV Fatally Injured in Sunday Night Crash on I-65...
CrimeNashvilleNews

Driver of Stolen SUV Fatally Injured in Sunday Night Crash on I-65 North Identified

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
36

From Metro Police

October 17, 2022 – The driver of a stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV died late Sunday night after crashing into the rear of a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 north.

The deceased is identified as Todd A. Bryant Jr., 29, of Antioch. Bryant was not wearing a seatbelt. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital. His 28-year-old female front seat passenger was transported with non-life threatening injuries. A 29-year-old male rear seat passenger was not injured.

About a minute prior to the crash, there was a report of the 2019 Lincoln traveling in excess of 100 mph on the interstate. Evidence of alcohol was found in the vehicle.

The Lincoln was stolen from Delaware Avenue on October 8, 2021. It displayed a temp tag at the time of the crash Sunday night.

Investigations concerning the crash and related issues continue.

Previous articleLa Vergne Police Need Help Identifying a Retail Theft Suspect
Next articleFranklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend
Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.