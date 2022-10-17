Franklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

From Franklin Police

October 17, 2022 – On Friday night October 21, 2022, the Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road to help stop impaired drivers. Checkpoints are one of the many traffic safety measures Franklin Police use to prevent DUI crashes. We ask Franklin drivers to exercise caution and never drive while impaired.

Overtime paid to officers working at this checkpoint is paid for through grant funding by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Did you know that Tennessee law requires the pre-publication of sobriety checkpoints? Click here to learn more.