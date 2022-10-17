Monday, October 17, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCrimeLa Vergne Police Need Help Identifying a Retail Theft Suspect
CrimeLa VergneLa Vergne Police DepartmentNews

La Vergne Police Need Help Identifying a Retail Theft Suspect

Press Release
By Press Release
0
189
La Vergne Police Need Help Identifying a Retail Theft Suspect

La Vergne police are asking for help to identify a retail theft suspect.

Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart on Murfreesboro Road and concealed items from the jewelry department before leaving the store without paying. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with information on this case, or anyone who can identify the subject, is asked to call Detective Seneca Shields at (615) 287-8721 or call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).

MORE CRIME NEWS

SourceLa Vergne Police
Previous articleKanye West to Acquire Nashville-Based Social Media Platform Parler
Next articleDriver of Stolen SUV Fatally Injured in Sunday Night Crash on I-65 North Identified
Press Release
Press Releasehttps://rutherfordsource.com
This is a press release submitted to Rutherford Source. Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.