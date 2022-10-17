La Vergne Police Need Help Identifying a Retail Theft Suspect

La Vergne police are asking for help to identify a retail theft suspect.

Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart on Murfreesboro Road and concealed items from the jewelry department before leaving the store without paying. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with information on this case, or anyone who can identify the subject, is asked to call Detective Seneca Shields at (615) 287-8721 or call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).

