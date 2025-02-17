Discover the Energy of Murfreesboro at Downtown After 5

Support local shopping, dining, and entertainment while enjoying the vibrant energy of historic Murfreesboro at Downtown After 5 on Friday, March 14th, 2025 from 5-8 pm.

Stroll through unique boutiques, savor delicious meals at local restaurants, and immerse yourself in live entertainment—all while celebrating the heart of our community.

Discover why downtown Murfreesboro is the place to be.

PLEASE be on alert for scams. We do not accept vendors for this event, and we will not ask you to Venmo us money.

𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Redstone Federal Credit Union

Ragan Smith

Rutherford County Convention & Visitors Bureau

More information HERE.

