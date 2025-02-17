OBITUARY: Jacqueline Tolley

Jacqueline Tolley, age 72, passed away on February 14, 2025 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Waukegan, IL and a resident of Rutherford Co. She worked as an administrative assistant for Wisco Envelope and as a preschool teacher at First Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent Varsek and Sarah Richardson Varsek; and brother, Vincent Varsek.

She is survived by her husband, Hollis Tolley; son, Gregory Tolley, Jay (Holly) Tolley; brother, Robert “Bobby” Varsek; and grandchildren, Aubree Hinton and Alexis Tolley.

Celebration of life will be set for a later date.

