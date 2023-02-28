Detectives Working to Identify Dickerson Pike Shooting Suspect

Non-Lethal Shooting Unit detectives are working to identify the gunman who shot and injured a man on February 20 while he was pumping gas at a Citgo on Dickerson Pike with an 8-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect get out of a black Dodge Charger with two handguns around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the gas station. After a brief verbal argument with the victim, the victim gets into his vehicle and leaves.

Seconds later both the suspect and victim exchanged gunfire as they exit the parking lot. A second shootout between the two occurred minutes later on Sennadale Lane.

The victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.