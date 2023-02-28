Several Pounds of Fentanyl Seized at Nashville International Airport

A man is in jail after a large amount of fentanyl was found by K-9 officers at Nashville International Airport on February 27, 2023, according to WSMV.

Narcotics detectives at BNA seized approximately 11 pounds of blue M30 pills consistent with fentanyl when conducting a search of a man’s luggage.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Michael Chandler.

Detectives later determined that Chandler did not arrive at BNA with the narcotics, but was there to pick them up, reports WSMV.

Chandler has been charged with a felony possession with the intent to sell. He remains in custody on $150,000 bond.