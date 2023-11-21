Cumberland’s Scullion Recognized as SwingU NAIA Golfer of the Month

November 20, 2023 – Lebanon, Tenn. – Cumberland sophomore Tom Scullion has been named the SwingU College Player of the Month in the NAIA for October, announced in partnership with the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Scullion has had a Fall season to marvel at, grabbing three straight tournament victories and grabbing three Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week honors. He is also the first Phoenix to win the SwingU award.

The Englishman picked up his first career collegiate win at the NAIA national Preview, competing against some of the top golf teams in the nation.

Having to climb up the leaderboard in the final round, Scullion had the lowest round of the tournament firing a six-under-par 66 in the final round to move from tied for 25th all the way up to force a playoff tied for first. He won the individual medalist honor in a playoff.

Scullion shot a 73 in the first round, a 78 in the second round, and then a six under 66 in the final round with eight birdies to win the event.

He followed that effort up with another victory at the Gibson Bay Invite in Richmond, Kentucky.

Improving each time through the course, he managed to drop his score three strokes from round one to two, and then leapfrogged from what would have been a top five finish, all the way to first place in his final round.

The second-year Phoenix shot a 73 in the first round, a 70 in the second round, and then went three-under his last 18, scoring a 69 in the final round to win the event.

He picked up a total of 12 birdies over the invite, one shy of the tournament lead, and led all golfers in Par 5 play.

Capping off his extraordinary month, Scullion earned his third-straight win and third win of the month of October at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview.

Scullion won the 36-hole event by shooting a 73 in the first round and chasing down the leader on day two by carding a four-under 68 to win the tournament. He also posted his first bogey-free round of the season in that tournament.

The SwingU College Player of the Month is awarded to players from seven divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, HBCU, NCAA Division III, NAIA, NJCAA Division I, and NJCAA Division II – based on a voting committee made up of coaches from their respective divisions.

Source: Cumberland Sports

