Four Men Arrested in Nashville Street Racing

November 21, 2023 – Hermitage Precinct officers arrested four men from out of county early Sunday morning after they were found taking over the intersection of McGavock Pike at Century Boulevard doing donuts and burnouts in a white Dodge Charger.

Officers arrived at 1 a.m. to find more than 60 vehicles participating in the dangerous driving stunts. As they were approaching the intersection, they witnessed a man fire a gunshot into the air around bystanders and vehicles.

A traffic stop was initiated on the Charger, that was blocking the roadway, when it fled from officers going more than 90 miles per hour onto Elm Hill Pike. Additional gunshots were seen coming from the Charger during the brief pursuit.

The driver, Xaiver Daimwood, 19, of Shelbyville, was taken into custody after surrendering to officers on Donelson Pike at Lebanon Pike. He was charged with aggravated reckless driving, drag racing, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, inciting a riot and driving under the influence.

Two passengers, Gharri Brown, 19, and Justin Oakes, 18, both of Shelbyville, were charged with rioting.

A handgun and marijuana were recovered from underneath the rear driver’s side seat. That passenger, Lakota Young, 20, (not pictured) of Estill Springs, was charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon, drug possession, rioting and unlawful possession of a weapon.

In addition to precinct-level enforcement, the MNPD Traffic Division has frequent street racer initiatives as a part of the continuing effort to combat dangerous behavior at unsanctioned car meets.

Source: MNPD